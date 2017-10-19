HSSE Manager

Company Wood

About the Role:

A key aspect of the role is to provide HSSE Leadership across all projects. The position will support Company Management on all issues relating to HSSE and ensure the availability of competent advisors and team leaders to meet the business requirements across the Southern Region of the T&D Operations.

Purpose

* Responsible for HSSE Continuous Improvement process across the UKPN portfolio of projects by ensuring delivery against HSSE objectives within annual HSSE Plans.

Key Aims and Objectives

* Provide positive leadership for the UKPN on HSSE issues and promote the adoption of HSSE best practice* Promote an enthusiastic HSSE culture that delivers positive commitment to, and engages all employees in, continous performance improvement* Lead and provide functional management of HSSE personnel under their control* Prime Responsibilities and Duties* Principal position within the HSSE team* Management Client HSSE interface* Play a primary role in providing leadership, guidance, support and advice regarding HSSE issues* Ownership and accountability for the [contract/[project/location] HSSE Improvement Plan* Lead and or support as required incident investigations in line with Wood. procedures and expectations and present findings to the Investigation Review Panel as required* Ensure that HSSE incidents are managed in accordance with Wood. policy and procedure such as One Aim and HEART* Leading Planning, coordination and delivery of internal audits for UKPN. Close out of assurance actions in a timely manner ensuring that findings are reported and shared appropriately and opportunities for improvement sought.* Ensure that risk and method statements are fully fit for purpose, have been fully reviewed and authorised accordingly* Maintain positive relationships with Client Representatives and Project Management to ensure Client and business needs are understood and achieved* Demonstrate HSSE leadership and promote Beyond Zero* Be aware of Client HSSE requirements and Wood. Guiding Principles and actively promote adherence with Industry Best Practice* Identify and raise any areas of HSSE risk to UKPN management and or senior management as appropriate* Assist in the evaluation of, and maintain proactive relationships with, the Supply Chain* Monitor current project work scopes and ensure HSSE support is suitably resourced* Ensure robust consultation process with workforce by developing and maintaining strong communication link* Provide HSSE support in the preparation of tenders and in the pre-contract stages of new contracts* Keep updated with industry best practice for HSSE management and seek to introduce across projects* Provide HSSE coaching skills to accident and incident investigations* Implementing and monitoring HSSE Team and Individual development plans



Qualifications

* NEBOSH Diploma or equivalent experience* Degree in Engineering, HSSE or an associated subject* IOSH Membership (Chartered or working towards chartership)* Incident Investigation* Demonstrable skill in creating and maintaining Management Systems, Environmental Management, Occupational Health HSSE Management and Security Management* Regulatory Relationship Management* Financial Management



Skills & Competancies

* High regard for HSSE recognising and acting on HSSE as the number one priority* People / functional management experience* Ethical* Excellent at building relationships* Ability to work with employees at all levels and communicate effectively* Energetic, driven and mobile* Excellent analytical skills* Ability to drive cost and value management* Commercial Awareness

