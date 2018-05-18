HSEQ Manager - Aberdeen, United Kingdom

About the Role:My Client is an installation contractor based in Aberdeen and Stavanger. They mainly specialise in the SURF segments. Due to recently being awarded some projects they are looking to expand their team and are currently searching a HSEQ Manager for a project in Aberdeen.
The HSEQ Manager will be required to:
Initiate HSEQ programs
Experience in obtaining Certification in the UK
Develop and monitor HSEQ programs
Audit and plan and verify required documentation
Close out incident reports
Have NEBOSH Diploma
Have Lead Auditor qualification
If you feel you are available at short notice for this project in Aberdeen, please feel free to apply