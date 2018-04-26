About the Role:
A large oil and gas company is looking for a Full Time HSE Technician in Williston, ND. This role will began as a contract position and transition to a direct hire position.
Looking for 5 years of experience in the Health, Safety and Environmental field in the Oil and Gas Industry OR a recent college graduate with a degree in Safety ready to start their career in the Bakken with one of the major operators.
Salary will be $65,000-$75,000 per year negotiable upon experience.
Experienced candidates need HSE experience in Oil and Gas Upstream Operations.
The US is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.