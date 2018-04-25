HSE Specialist

Company NES Global Talent

Location Watkins

About the Role:

Provide safety leadership to management and employees to include OSHA standards and compliance strategies, DOT Compliance Requirements and Client's policies and standards.

Performs tasks in a wide range of environmental, health and safety disciplines to achieve compliance with the organization's EH&S standards and with federal and state regulatory requirements.

Assists in the development, implementation and maintenance of programs, systems and procedures necessary to ensure the overall safety and health of employees and the community.

Assists in monitoring and preventing chemical, physical and biological hazards and diseases that could be present in the work area.

Works with others to investigate accidents, injuries, and complaints concerning hazards or uncomfortable conditions in the work place.

Participates in recommending improvements in processes, design, procedures, and operating equipment, to minimize the hazardous potential.

Ensures HSE excellence through training, involvement in behavior based programs, auditing of management and safety systems, rig inspections, gathering and trending leading and trailing indicators, and participation in the incident investigation & reporting processes.

Be a functional expert in most health, safety, and environmental disciplines.

Provides guidance, regulatory interpretation, and assists with procedure development for a variety of HSE issues.

Typically 3 - 5 years of experience. Intermediate level. Moving towards full competency. Requires a broader, general understanding of discipline.

Identifies problems and develops potential solutions.

Makes decisions within well defined parameters.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Advisor Jobs

Salary $2500 to $2625 Per week

Job ID 640619

Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.