HSE Production Professional

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting for a Production HSE Professional with an oil & gas company. This position requires a HSE professional who has a minimum of 5 years experience working on onshore production projects.

Duties include being on site in the Ft. Worth, TX over seeing a production project with some slight completions as well. Communication skills are essential since you will be working on the field and reporting back to the divisions manager. References who can speak on your behalf regarding your work background are required.

Requirements:

* 5 - 10 year's experience working on Production projects

* 10 years HSE

* Excellent communication skills

* Local or will to relocate to Ft. Worth

* Innovated and able to think outside of the box

* Completion experience

* Onshore

Location: Ft. Worth, TX

Duration: 12m ongoing contract

Schedule: Monday - Friday 50hr work week

Please reply with an updated resume if you are interested or refer this information to anyone who might be suitable for the position! Please notice the underlined words highlighting the key functions for this position. I will only reach out to those who send me a resume, references, and production experience must be clearly outlined in your resume .

Best way to contact me is through email.

