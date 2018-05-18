HSE Manager

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location United Kingdom

About the Role:

I am currently looking for HSE professionals to work on the boiler operations of an energy from waste plant in South Yorkshire.

You will ideally be experienced in working on Energy from Waste projects, however the main emphasis for this role will be on industrial boilers and boiler operations.

The client are looking for someone to start ASAP so please send an up to date CV ASAP to be considered.

They are looking for a number of these operatives so please feel free to send the email on to any friends or colleagues.

Rates are DOE so please send over your required rate with your CV.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Environmental Advisor Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now