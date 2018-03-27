Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HSE Excellence Authority, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Lead the HSES Culture and Leadership development and training programme, and lead HSES work streams to embed culture across the UKBU.

Focal point for incident investigation and root cause analysis processes, and lead or coordinate significant incident investigations offshore and onshore for the UKBU.

Provide expert Health & Safety support & advice to the UKBU at all locations internally and externally, taking on subject matter authority responsibilities where appropriate.

Conduct and/or participate in HSE audits as per the audit plan (onshore, offshore and on contractors/supply chain). Complete audit reports and present findings to the relevant Asset Management/Leadership/Discipline team.

Own the Lessons Learned processes and system, and engage with the business to embed and further improve as required.

Lead HSE reporting and performance management processes and systems. Engage with the business to ensure high quality reporting and analysis. Identify trends and opportunities for improvement, and recommend/coordinate improvement programmes.

Support the development and implementation of the HSE training & competence management framework and processes, and act as the focal point for its ongoing management and improvement. Work with HR and the business to ensure HSE training & competency standards meet requirements and are maintained.

Support and participate in the UKBU Emergency Preparedness and Response system.

Support and participate in Contract HSE Management activities.

Support and participate in engagement with external parties including HSEx regulator

Qualifications

Recognised Health and Safety and/or relevant Engineering qualification(s) preferred.

Incident investigation and Root Cause Analysis (recognised training with certification).

Auditor or Lead Auditor qualification advantageous.

Skills & Experience

Previous experience in a similar role, with extensive and relevant HSE experience.

Oil and Gas Operator experience preferred.

Experience driving HSE cultural change.

Strong incident investigation and auditing skills and relevant experience.

Knowledge

Knowledge and practical implementation of UKCS HSE regulations, standards and management systems.

Permanent position

quoting reference 918906

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

