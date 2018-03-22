HSE Excellence Authority

Company Fircroft

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

A lead HSE role developing and promoting HSE Excellence, driving continuous improvement in HSE culture, capability and performance within the UKBU.

Key areas of responsibility include, the HSE Culture and Leadership programme; incident investigations; lessons learned; HSE Performance and Improvements management; and HSE training & competency.

An experienced and well-rounded HSE professional with strong stakeholder engagement skills, the individual will also participate/lead in significant incident investigations and audits, provide expert Health & Safety support & advice internally and externally, and deputise for the HSES Manager



* Lead the HSES Culture and Leadership development and training programme, and lead HSES work streams to embed culture across the UKBU.

* Focal point for incident investigation and root cause analysis processes, and lead or coordinate significant incident investigations offshore and onshore for the UKBU.

* Provide expert Health & Safety support & advice to the UKBU at all locations internally and externally, taking on subject matter authority responsibilities where appropriate.

* Conduct and/or participate in HSE audits as per the audit plan (onshore, offshore and on contractors/supply chain). Complete audit reports and present findings to the relevant Asset Management/Leadership/Discipline team.

* Own the Lessons Learned processes and system, and engage with the business to embed and further improve as required.

* Lead HSE reporting and performance management processes and systems. Engage with the business to ensure high quality reporting and analysis. Identify trends and opportunities for improvement, and recommend/coordinate improvement programmes.

* Support the development and implementation of the HSE training & competence management framework and processes, and act as the focal point for its ongoing management and improvement. Work with HR and the business to ensure HSE training & competency standards meet requirements and are maintained.

* Support and participate in the UKBU Emergency Preparedness and Response system.

* Support and participate in Contract HSE Management activities.

* Support and participate in engagement with external parties including HSEx regulator, contracted installation operators, and industry bodies/forums (OGUK, Step Change etc).



* Recognised Health and Safety and/or relevant Engineering qualification(s) preferred.

* Incident investigation and Root Cause Analysis (recognised training with certification).

* Auditor or Lead Auditor qualification advantageous.



* Previous experience in a similar role, with extensive and relevant HSE experience.

* Oil and Gas Operator Experience preferred.

* Experience driving HSE cultural change.

* Strong incident investigation and auditing skills and relevant experience.

* Knowledge and practical implementation of UKCS HSE regulations, standards and management systems.



By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

