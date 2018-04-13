HSE Coordinator - NEED ASAP - Houston, TX

Company Progressive GE

About the Role:

Progressive Global Energy has been tasked with recruiting for a HSE Coordinator with an engineering company within Oil & Gas. This position requires a HSE professional who has a minimum of 5 years' experience working in an Oil and Gas corporate office.

Duties include being VERY computer literate and able to create graphs and charts as well as KPIS and TRS. Communication skills are essential since you will be communicating with on field representatives. References who can speak on your behalregarding your work background are required.

Basic Qualifications:

* Bachelor Degree in HSE* Minimum 5 years' experience working in an HSE role for a multi-national company* Incident Investigation and root cause analysis* Excellent Computer literacy (Microsoft Word, Excel, Power Point)* Experience with PSM and RMP preferred relevant experience with implementation of the OSHA Process Safety Management system and EPA's Risk Management Program* Industrial Hygiene* OSHA

Preferred Qualifications:

* HSE certification preferred CSP, etc.* Experience with Responsible Care preferred* Management System* Knowledge of HSE regulations, processes and tools* Knowledge of operational hazards and risks* Experience in Construction and large project management* Excellent presentation, communication and facilitation skills* Strong analytic skills* Planning and organizational skills* Ability to work independently to achieve desired results

Location: Houston, TX

Duration: 3-6m to direct hire

Schedule: M -F 40hr

