HSE Coordinator

Company NES Global Talent

Location Corpus Christi

About the Role:

Support the environmental, technical safety and the supervisors on the HSE procedures by updating current procedures and finding new ways to improve current programs.

The candidate must be able to think analytically to perform continuous improvement on the HSE programs.

BS in Engineering

Minimum 2 years of experience working in a professional setting

Must be local to Corpus Christi and able to work in the US

Job Type Contract

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category Health and Safety Jobs

Salary $35 to $40 Per hour

Job ID 629037

