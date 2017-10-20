HSE Coordinator

Company Wood

Wood has an opportunity for an HSSE Coordinator. There is an increased thrust to deliver our services for the growing Asian market. As a result of this, Construction Department operation is expanding and evolving to manage the challenges of regional projects that continue to pose challenges in offering our services through a global talent pool.

* Reporting to the Project HSSE Manager, the main functions of the role will be to develop and monitor company safety program and policies* Maintain HSE Management System documentation* Collate key Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) lagging and leading indicators* Conduct risk analysis and HSE assessment* Promote HSE culture in the workplace* Monitor and ensure compliance of local statutory and legal requirements pertaining to HSE* Maintain comprehensive records and reports of HSE management activities* Plan and coordinate staff education and training on HSE* Implement proactive measures to curb accident / incident, unsafe behaviors / conditions from recurrence through promotion, campaigns, and talks / training. Manage the site HSE records (audit, inspection, meetings, incidents, tool box talks, pre-job start talk etc.)* Possess good judgement and ability to extract the related HSE policies and procedures required for the site construction works* Communicate health and safety action plans, concerns and decisions to respective personnel on site, client and contractors* Ensure construction / operational activities carry out in adherence to the project Objectives and programs. Implement worksite HSE plans in regard to HSE work practices such as HSE Instructions to Contractors, Behavioral Based HSE Process, Permit to Work, Working at Heights, Fire Safety

* Diploma in any engineering discipline* Possess at least 5 years' working experience in HSE* Attended the WSH training* Prior experience in oil and gas industry is an advantage* A self-driven and meticulous individual who has the strong ability to multi-task* Possess strong interpersonal, oral and written communication and organization skills* Highly motivated, well organized, resourceful and proactive* Possess good interpersonal skills with sound written and oral communication skills* Flexible approach and able to work under pressure with a can-do attitude and a desire to win* Ability to promote an open and informal communication environment that aims at growing mutual trust and teamwork