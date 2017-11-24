HSE Advisor (Bonnyville)

About the Role:
The Role:
The HSE Advisor will have the responsibility:
* Review, interpret and advise on legislation, industry best practices etc.
* Participate in leading indicator activities
* Measure EHS performance and provide feedback from the results of audits, data analysis, inspections and job observations
* Support the business with incident investigations, corrective action development and incident trending
* Support the Emergency Preparedness function
* Liaising at all levels of the organization
* Ensure EHS issues are given primary consideration in all initiatives and programs
* Engage staff in, and support the application of new EHS initiatives, including assessments
* Actively analyze key EHS performance indicators to identify trends and opportunities for improvement.
* Support the development and implementation of Improvement Plans for continuous improvement.
* Provide assistance to the business with contractor management compliance regarding corporate and regional requirements.
The Company:
Candidates should be local to Bonnyville.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Qualifications and Training:
* Occupational Health and Safety Diploma or Certificate
* Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) preferred
* 7+ years' experience in an EHS-related discipline; oil and gas experience is required
* Experience in implementing an EHS Management System
* Auditing and inspection experience
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.