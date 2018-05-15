HSE Advisor

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Based in Billingham you will report to the QHSE Manager and be responsible for HSE advice and support to the management team, engineers and consultants at our North East, Humberside and Grangemouth Offices.



The role will involve occasional travel to these and other customer site locations.



The ideal candidate will possess a NEBOSH General Certificate and be working towards or have recently gained their NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Safety & Health. As a member of IOSH at TechIOSH level you will be looking for the next step in establishing your career in health, safety and environmental management.



The following areas of expertise would be advantageous:

* Sound knowledge and application of risk assessment techniques, particularly in the oil, gas, chemicals and power sectors.

* Experience of implementing management systems to ISO9001, ISO14001:2015 and OHSAS 18001.

* Familiar with office related HSE requirements e.g. fire safety, first aid, workstation assessment etc.

* A good working knowledge of the CDM 2015 Regulations with particular emphasis on the role of Principal Designer.

* Detailed knowledge and understanding of hazards and controls relating to confined space entry and work at height.

* Ability to deliver effective HSE training and communications.

* Experience of / willingness to work offshore



The Company:

Our client is an Engineering Services company, who are an international technical consultancy, providing a range of services including licence to operate, asset management, manufacturing improvement and capital investment to customers in the chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and consumer industries worldwide.



