Company Vivid Resourcing

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

A client of mine working on a rail project in West London are seeking a HSE Adviser on a 12 month contract basis.



You should come from a strong Mechanical/Electrical background within rail and have a minimum qualification of NEBOSH Construction.

The rate for this role is DOE.



Skills:

* M AND E Experience, ideally within rail

* HV AND LV experience

* Strong experience working with HSE

* NEBOSH Construction



Please send an up to date CV to be considered for this role.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now