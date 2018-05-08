Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Surrey,England

About the Role:

I am currently hiring for an experienced HSE Adviser to join a client of mine on a large energy from waste project in Surrey.

Ideally you will come from a strong energy from waste background. If you have not got extensive experience, you must have worked on at least 1 large scale Efw project in the last 3 years.

This will be an initial 6 month contract but the client do have a number of sites due to start across the country so this would be a good time to get on board.

The main bulk of these works will be commissioning but this experience is not vital, just an Efw background.

Please apply with an up to date CV to be considered.

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Asset Integrity Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now