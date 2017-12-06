H&S Advisor Human Factor Specialist

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

* Provide coaching and training for Operations technicians and Operations leadership in human factors which contribute towards errors during Start-Up operations, including:

o General introduction to human factors and human error

o Factors influencing human performance and behaviour

o Use of procedures and probable causes for violation.

o Stress and Fatigue as contributing factors

o Leading with example and employees' involvement

o Human and organizational factors influencing performance



* Provide human factor ad-hoc support to the ergonomic operation and design of operating protocols for the CCBX control building and central control room at the Sangachal terminal.



* Provide human factor review of safety critical tasks and procedures to identify the potential for human error, assess causes and recommend appropriate control measures.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

* At least 5 years' applied experience in high-risk industries, preferably oil and gas facilities.

* Competent in communicating in English and Azerbaijani languages.

* Excellent communication and coaching skills

* Good interpersonal and influencing skills

* Ability to use office management systems.

* Tertiary qualification in Human Factors or Ergonomics

* Professional certification (eg. The Centre for Registration of European Ergonomists (CREE), Board of Certified Professional Ergonomists (BCPE, USA), Canadian Certification Council for Professional Ergonomists (CCCPE), Institute of Ergonomics and Human Factors (IEHF - UK), Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, Japan Ergonomics Society Certified Professional Ergonomists (JES CPE) or the Australian Register of Professional Certified Ergonomists).

* Knowledge of the oil & gas industry and an understanding of the main hazards and risks.

* Previous experience providing human factor specialist support to Operations teams pre



About Fircroft:

