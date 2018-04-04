Company Orion Group

Our client is a leading national oil company and are looking for a HR/Payroll Analyst to join their Anchorage, Alaska Human Resources Team.

ROLE SPECIFIC JOB DESCRIPTION

The HR/Payroll Analyst will perform a multitude of responsibilities to include maintenance of department records, verification of hiring procedures, assisting with semi-monthly payroll processing, and providing support to other areas of the department. It is expected that the successful candidate will meet all of the requirements for the role and will be able to competently perform the functions of the position.

Key Accountabilities:

* HR Systems data management: maintain & update HR systems to ensure quality and accurate records, reporting and data compliance - including line manager, Bonus designation, cost center, etc.* Support implementation of new HR Information System that will go live in 2019. SPA for communication, training and implementation in Region.* Provide process improvement and streamlining ideas in order to improve data reporting and HR processes.* Responsible for ensuring accurate Organization Management (OM) protocols are followed in all HR processes (including financial cost center data). Troubleshoot and resolve OM related issues and problems raised by data stakeholders in including line manager, HR Advisors, recruiters and interface owners.* Controlled Organization SPA: Drive monthly update of the Controlled Organization all related processes can depend on accuracy. Provide monthly feeds to Finance as part of the budget forecasting process.* GPD monthly validation of employee and contractor headcount for the Alaska region.* Interface with International Mobility for coordination of expatriates and any required immigration activity for the Alaska Region.* Support annual HR activities requiring data and ad hoc data requests from Management, Legal, C&EA, Finance, etc.* Lead delivery of employee information elements of the Random Drug Testing policy.* Update Employee and Leadership distribution lists.* Manage HR shared drive content and data compliance and confidentiality.* Assist Payroll Coordinator with timely collection, entry, calculation and reconciliation of payroll data.* Support implementation of Performance Management for Technicians.* Support reorganization activity and severance/selection projects as necessary.* Manage all monthly dashboards and reports & keep records on shared drive for use by HR clients.

Essential Criteria:

* Demonstrable experience in managing and maintaining accurate data with a strong focus on detail and data integrity.* Experience using SAP or other large scale HR Operating systems preferred. Complex database experience will be considered.* Ability to effectively manage multiple tasks through effective time management & prioritization.* Experience working in tight deadlines in an environment where priorities & delivery matter.* Proven ability to deal with confidential information.* Strong focus on operational excellence and continuous improvement.* Strong skill in MS Office - and expert at Excel* Excellent written and verbal communication skills and ability to communicate technical information to non-technical individuals.

