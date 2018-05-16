Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently looking to recruit a HR Operations Adminstrator for a duration of 6 months in Aberdeen.

Purpose/Role

To carry out the role of HR Operations' Support Administrator and support and assist the HR Operations' Administration Team Lead in the effective provision of HR Administration to the HR function and wider business.

The HR Operations' Support Administrator will provide a professional, customer-focused administration service to the HR Operations' Team and to Line Management across the business, ensuring the application of best practice and established processes and procedures, whilst following work instructions.

Prime Responsibilites and Duties

* To work cohesively with the HR Operations' Team through proactive involvement and following instruction; seeking guidance and advice as appropriate.* Manage day-to-day HR Administration within the HR function relating to New Starts; Contractual Changes and Leavers, as well as generalist HR activities, including system/tracker update, reporting and stakeholder notifications where appropriate* Produce and issue employment contracts, addendums/variations and associated documentation. All documentation to be prepared and actioned within agreed timescales in order to ensure value adding service is delivered to the business* Ensure documentation issued is always current, relevant and appropriate* Ensure that all personal data is managed in line with the Data Protection legislation and Company policy* Maintain accurate and complete worker records and ensure that all systems are updated and data quality/integrity is maintained at all times* Produce accurate and timely reports in line with reporting schedule and/or on demand requests* Accurately update trackers and all applicable documentation, as appropriate* Monitor return and administration of benefits' (for example: Pensions and Healthcare) documentation, including follow-up on outstanding or incomplete paperwork* Liaise with HR Operations' teams and employees from various projects and functions on a daily basis in order to provide a quality HR Administration service, ensuring business needs are always met* Deal promptly and politely with queries raised by employees, managers and external stakeholders; preferably face to face, but also by email or over the telephone* Support colleagues with day-to-day activities to ensure that deadlines and standards are met and commitments honoured* Participate in training/mentoring of new and existing colleagues* Ensure own understanding and compliance with HR policies and procedures, as well as mandatory Ethics and Compliance requirements* Attend meetings and produce minutes as required* Manage the HR Function's stationery requirements and handle and distribute incoming and outgoing mail* Any other relevant duties, as directed

Qualifications/Training/Experience

Essential:

* Standard Grade English or equivalent* Standard Grade Arithmetic or equivalent* Standard Grade Mathematics or equivalent

Experience

* Demonstrable experience in a busy, fast-paced organisation* System/Database management* Administration experience* Good understanding of Administration processes and practices* Experience of a Matrix organisation* Oil and Gas industry experience

Personal qualities, aptitudes and skills

* Professional approach and appearance* Excellent written and verbal communication skills.* Good relationship building skills; understanding of internal customer relationship and ability to work with people at all levels* Customer-focused and solution-driven* Discreet and ability to maintain confidentially at all times* Ability to work effectively as part of a team and autonomously.* Able to prioritise a demanding workload in line with requirements, whilst maintaining accuracy and delivery in line with expectation* Positive, with a "can do" attitude; pride in own work and a flexible approach to working.* Willingness to learn and ability to apply continuous learning in order to add value to the business.* Assume responsibility for own work completion, as well as quality of work delivered* Visible demonstration of the Company values and behaviours

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

