HR Operations Focal Point

WorleyParsons is looking to recruit a HR Focal point within our Aberdeen office, on a permanent basis.

Purpose/Role

*Provide a comprehensive and professional customer-focused service in support of the HR Business Partner/ Advisor and in line with best practice that delivers requirements on time through effective, clear and concise communication and awareness of customer, employee and business needs.

*Areas of responsibility will include dedicated offshore assets

* The incumbent must ensure the operation of best practice in all processes and procedures through personal development and feedback and will also support colleagues to achieve team effectiveness through efficient processes and positive behaviours

*The Operations Focal Point will be the main point of contact for all employee communication, and must be able to stand in for the HR Advisor, dependant on the activity required and should be comfortable in dealing with employees, Management and Supervision at all levels of client organisation.

Focal Point

*Act as Focal Point for all offshore workers on responsible assets, ensuring effective, appropriate and timely communication on all relevant issues, including HR, payroll and general queries, with employee is maintained.

*Carry out Heliport and Offshore visits as required.

Employee relations

*To provide accurate advice to employees and management on general HR policies/procedures and effectively and appropriately manage the processes around these policies seeking support from the HR Adviser as appropriate.

*To provide accurate advice to employees regarding current employment legislation, policy and procedure, in line with guidance from HR Management to ensure minimal risk to the business and best practice.

*Support the HR Advisor in the management of redundancy, grievance and discipline investigations appropriate to legislation and best practice in order to minimise risk to the business.

*Focal Point will attend meetings with a line manager and employee to discuss these issues, and facilitate the correct use of occupational health and absence management ensuring best practice and company policy are adhered to.

*Work jointly with Payroll and Commercial Teams to ensure that any payroll problems are investigated and resolved. These can be underpayments or overpayments.

Logistics

*Responsible for maintaining accurate employee / asset rota information ensuring all rota data is accurate and recordable for KPI reporting purposes.

*Responsible for issuing check ins and organising suitable accommodation in accordance with organisational provision.

*Responsible for ordering PPE and ensuring timely receipt by employee

*Ensuring all Management and Senior Management Visits are scheduled for responsible asset, in line with Contract requirements. Recruitment

*Participate, and support Operations & HR Management where required, in structured interviewing for all core positions. This responsibility will involve working closely with line management as well as those involved in the processes of recruitment, screening, training administration and logistics.

Safety & Occupational Health

*In conjunction with the HR Advisor ensure that all employees understand the requirements of the Company's Substance Misuse Policy.

*Deal with any failures or non-negative drug or alcohol tests in the offshore population either at the heliport or when demobilised from offshore, ensure strict compliance with current policy.

*Responsible for all short-term absence case management, liaising closely with internal and external Occupational Health support.

*Escalating risk to HRA and seeking support

Training, Competency and Development

*Liaise closely with the Training and Competency Coordinator to ensure that any issues or requirements from the project are met as quickly as possible, for both training and medical issues.

*Assist improved employee performance through support to line management and HR Advisor in performance related issues that may arise.

*Facilitate interim review of terms and conditions in a timely manner by supporting and encouraging managers to consider value added by their team in order that Amec Foster Wheeler retains and develops talent.

*Facilitate training and development from PDRs on an ongoing basis through facilitation of regular review of objectives within the business by line management.

*Engage with offshore so that short term operational promotions are processed in the appropriate payroll; link with HR Advisor to satisfy retention requirements of key personnel development - identify and agree key resource with offshore leads and work with HR Business Partner / Advisor to agree development, retention plan provide cover for absence of other FPs including offshore visits, unplanned absence, annual leave as well as time away from desk in meetings.

HR General

*Ensure that all documentation is processed correctly and timely for all transfers to and from the contract and that the HR systems are up to date and accurately reflective of the current situation.

*Utilise HR database to provide reports from the system on an ad-hoc basis as required and within required timeframes.

*Provide support to ensure all HR systems are accurately updated as soon as changes take place and are maintained through effective liaison and awareness of personnel movements and changes.

*Maintain a comprehensive knowledge of the available compensation and benefits packages, flexible benefits and pensions package, in order that any employee queries can be dealt with effectively and in line with Worley Parsons policies and processes.

*Ensure onboarding of personnel who are new to the project/function through effective project induction.

*Manage headcount and forecasting activities, as advised by HR Advisor, within project and function in order to support the business deliver on manpower requirements. ·

*Support the HR Advisor in manpower planning and down man activities in line with best practice and legislation in order to minimise potential redundancy, notice, and reputation costs and maximise cost efficiency and skill retention for the business.

*Minimise potential for over/underpayments and ensure that any which occur are recovered.





