HR Generalist (Payroll Experience essential)

About the Role:

The Role:

Responsibilities

Search and selection:

To collect relevant and appropriate authorization in order to start the hiring process;

To define with relevant functional responsible the appropriate requested skills for the new positions, by arranging the Job description also;

To cooperate with Organization Dept. in order to define appropriate job family and job title;

To propose an appropriate level of compensation and contractual conditions, by getting relevant approvals;

To search adequate candidate, by using different and appropriate channel accordingly the specific needs (Job Posting Portal, internet search providers, head hunters, job agencies, job fairies, etc.);

To interview candidates and provide proper judgement before arranging a proposal.



HR management:

To arrange and collect all documents necessary to install the work relationship;

To arrange letter and other document when necessary during the work relationships (confirmation, promotion, change of job/seat/assignment, grievances, working time, etc.);

To prepare materials for HR evaluation, salary management, etc;

To take care of possible disciplinary process, in accordance to the Law prescriptions;

To manage resignation and dismissals.



Reporting:

To update the reporting system in an efficient and timely manner (headcount, reporting on labor costs, etc.);

To generate Organization Charts in a proper and timely manner;

To provide the superiors with ad-hoc reports



Administration of Personnel and Payroll Management:

To arrange the preparation of documents necessary for the administration of the labor contract;

To collect, analyze and convey to the payroll provider the information for the calculation of salaries;

To ensure that the payment of the salaries is done in a proper and timely manner.



Management of expatriates:

To supervise all immigration procedures and requirements in order to obtain visas and other permissive documents in accordance with the Company needs and in compliance with the law;

To manage the labor relationship with expatriate employees.



The Company:

Our client is a leading Oil & Gas Engineering consultancy. Due to recent expansion, they are looking to recruit a HR Generalist to work with them permanently.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

1) Minimum Education Level: University Degree in Economics or Law or equivalent culture

2) Relevant Work Experience: 3-5 years' experience as HR generalist or as a payroll accountant

3) Experience in Oil & Gas industry is essential

4) Experience in labor cost analysis, budgeting is essential

5) Candidates with UAE experience preferred

6) Candidates with experience working for multinational companies preferred



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

