About the Role:

Our client, a Fortune 500 company that provides marketing and financing of aviation, marine and ground transportation fuel products is looking for an experienced HR Generalist for their Webster Texas office. The main responsibilities of this position will be analytics on several reports such as overtime, new hire reports and reviewing data in MS Excel. The ideal candidate will have:

* 3-5 years HR Generalist experience* Well versed in employee relations and data analytics.* Strong data analysis, reporting skills and exposure to employee relations issues, Workers Compensation* Highly proficient in MS Excel (V-Lookups and Pivot tables)* Prior WorkDay experience a plus +* Requires travel to their Katy, TX office twice per month (1/hrs drive)

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

