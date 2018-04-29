Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates

About the Role:

HR Generalist, UAE based

Must be a well rounded HR Generalist with a sound knowledge and exposure to the various HR functions and disciplines.

Will be able to implement and develop HR protocols, procedures and policies.

Handle recruitment activity and on boarding across the MENA region.

Have experience working in an oil/gas organisation.

Education: Degree educated. Masters degree in HR or CIPD is considered a plus.

Language skills: Arabic language is considered a plus

Character: Someone who is enthusiastic about HR and the oil/gas sector, willing to learn, develop and grow within an organisation.

The UAE is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Permanent

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Generalist Jobs

Salary AED192000 to AED264000 per year

Apply Apply Now