HR Coordinator

Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is currently recruiting an HR Co-ordinator to join their team in Aberdeen on a 6 month fixed-term basis.

Role Overview

You will join the Human Resources department providing support to both onshore and offshore Oil and Gas projects. You will be project based with strong links back into the corporate function. The Human Resource function ensures best practice in all processes and procedures throughout the business through partnering with operations and functions at all levels in the organisation.

Key Responsibilities

* Participate in recruitment, selection and induction processes ensuring best practice & company policy are applied in order that the required competence is attracted and retained within the business* Support on boarding of personnel who are new to the project/function through effective project induction* Support in the management of redundancy, grievance and discipline investigations and hearings* Support in the management of maternity, paternity and sick absence issues* Provide accurate advice to employees and management on general HR policies/procedures and manage the processes around these* Liaise and work closely with the logistics function and Offshore Liaison Officer, where appropriate, ensuring any offshore issues are picked up and dealt with as quickly and efficiently as possible* Liaise closely with the Training Provider and HR Administrator to ensure that any issues or requirements from the project are met as quickly as possible, for both training and medical issues* Work with the HR database to provide reports from the system on an ad-hoc basis as required* Support the management of headcount and forecasting activities within the project and function in order to support the business deliver on manpower requirements* Assist improved employee performance through support to line management and HR in performance related issues that may arise* Facilitate interim review of terms and conditions in a timely manner by supporting and encouraging managers to consider value added by their team in order that WorleyParsons retains and develops talent* Facilitate training and development from PDRs on an ongoing basis through facilitation of regular review of objectives within the business by line management.* To provide reports to the HR Business Partner and operations management as required

Role Requirements/Qualifications

* CIPD associate or member* Graduate in a relevant discipline is desirable but not essential* Previous experience working as an HR Coordinator* Experienced in dealing with Employee Relations matters such as disciplinary and grievances* Understand competency assurance systems within an organisation including an offshore element* Knowledge of compensation and benefits packages, flexible benefits and pensions packages* To be able to work autonomously and actively seek out areas for development and improvement within the business

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Generalist Jobs

