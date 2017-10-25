Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HR Business Partner, based in Aberdeen



Responsibilities will include:

Develop, propose and execute innovative solutions for complex HR issues.

Drive HR functional excellence and best practice within their client group.

Consult, coach, counsel and inform managers, supervisors and employees on HR issues.

Assist Leadership Team in developing and implementing the people management strategy.

In contribution to the UK HR Leadership Network, develop employment relations policies, procedures and practices within a UK employment law framework and in line with company culture and values.

Work with Centre of Excellence and Leverage Service Centre on HR matters as appropriate and be an ambassador for the HR Business Model within the business.

Provide the highest level HR consultancy service to the business and demonstrate a high level of professionalism and credibility with the ability to influence managers on key HR issues.

Manage own IR/ER issues and liaise with legal counsel as appropriate.

Responsible for building and maintaining relationships within and outside of the business.



Technical Experience

An excellent track record of performing an HRBP role supported by good feedback from the business.

Understands all aspects of the HRBP role with functional expertise in all HR disciplines/areas.

Must demonstrate a high level of general business acumen.

Should have an ability to anticipate shifts and trends in the market.

Should possess a strong analytical capability.

Must have well-developed IT skills MS Word, Excel & PowerPoint are essential. Familiarity with SAP and proprietary company software is required where applicable.



Qualifications

Degree qualified in relevant discipline

CIPD qualification



Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916838









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

