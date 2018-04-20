Company WorleyParsons

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking to recruit an HR Advisor, based in Aberdeen on a 6 month fixed-term basis.

Role Overview

Provide an integrated HR service aligned to achieving business objectives while effectively representing the HR function and WorleyParsons values. Areas of responsibility will extend across UK and international work locations. Contribute to and support the business unit and HR function, as an integral member of each, in the achievement of objectives linked to business strategy, growth and development.

Key Responsibilities

* Support manpower planning and downman activities in line with best practice and legislation, in order to minimise potential redundancy, notice and reputation costs and maximise cost efficiency and skill retention for the business* Facilitate effective and quick engagement of all new personnel into the business and through transfers onto new projects through effective open and honest two way communication in order that client and business requirements are satisfied through value adding delivery and effective induction* Support and manage termination and redundancy situations via effective manpower planning through gaining information from and working closely with the project and function* Facilitate this in line with best practice and legislation in order to effectively manage personnel through this process while supporting line management and recognising business needs* Initiate and facilitate absence management with relevant line management in order that personnel return to work as quickly as possible or support the individual to exit the business as appropriate* Facilitate the correct use of Occupational Health and absence management ensuring best practice and Company Policy are adhered to with the intention of minimising absenteeism via effective integrated case management by HR and line management* Develop and support the HR team in ensuring good employee relations by development of knowledge and promotion of HR Best Practice as well as active engagement of employee representatives, trade unions, employees and contractors* Manage and support business in redundancy, grievance and discipline investigations, hearings and appeals in order to minimise risk to the business via provision of pragmatic advice and support which satisfies appropriate legislation and business requirements while recognising best practice* Lead and support the development and integration of robust performance management systems with the purpose of providing the business with the tools, advice and support required to manage and retain a high calibre team of core and ad hoc personnel who satisfy the needs of the business and its planned growth* Take responsibility for assisting management with reviewing the performance of their team* Facilitate interim review of terms and conditions in a timely manner while supporting and encouraging managers to consider value added by their teams in order that WorleyParsons retains and develops talent towards meeting business objectives* Provide support to ensure all HR systems are accurately updated and maintained through effective liaison with the HR support teams and comprehensive awareness of personnel movement and changes in the business so that there is a constant input of information* Develop and maintain positive value adding relationships with internal and external clients in order to provide an integrated service and solution based advice* Develop a working understanding of the various terms and conditions of employment across the portfolio of projects, eg NAECI* Build relationships with clients and management through regular site visits* Initiate and drive to implement continuous improvement within HR and within the business.* Challenge activities and behaviours in a constructive manner while supporting manager to get the best delivery and flexibility from their teams in order meet business requirements* Demonstrate and promote the principles of WorleyParsons Safety Essentials at all times.* Lead safety principles within the business, particularly within the HR function and challenge unsafe activities both onshore and offshore* Support the HR team in responsibilities and projects as directed, providing focal point in the absence of HR Business Partners, team leads and management in order to provide a streamlined service to the business and maintain the profile and standards of the HR function

Role Requirements

* CIPD Member* Knowledge of Compensation and Benefits would be advantageous* Appropriate HR Degree* Employee relations experience* Redundancy exposure* Proven ability to implement change* Must be willing to travel when required

