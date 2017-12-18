HR Adviser

Company Wood

Location Knutsford, Cheshire, England

About the Role:

Workscope

Support in ensuring the flawless delivery and implementation of Wood HR strategy, policies and processes business wide in order to achieve the best contribution from our people and make a value added difference.

Key Result Areas:



* Manage the on boarding of personnel who are new to the T&D business through effective co-ordination and facilitation of the induction process

* Provide accurate advice to employees and management on general HR policies/procedures and processes

* Provide accurate guidance and support on recognition policies and processes so that managers are able to recognise effort and reward desired results

* Provide guidance and advice on grievance, discipline, investigation processes

* Provide guidance and advice on absence, sickness and occupational health issues

* Plan and support the implementation of restructure and demobilisation processes in order to ensure that the business adjusts its workforce according to changing needs

* Plan and support the maintenance of performance management processes so that individuals and teams continuously improve

* Co-ordinate and facilitate employee engagement initiatives in order to build, establish and maintain a positive and engaged work place in which people exercise discretion and effort to improve performance

* Support with the management of HR related projects in line with HR and business related objectives and key performance indicators, including the production of meeting minutes

* Assist managers in ensuring they operate a safe and healthy work place so that the environment in which employees work is productive and risks are limited

* Assist the HR Manager as directed, including providing administrative support where required



Essential



* Good up to date knowledge of HR best practices, legislation, regulations and employment law

* Good understanding of current H&S practices and Occupational Health processes

* Working knowledge of HR administrative processes

* This role includes travel - must hold full UK driving licence and be flexible in approach to travel and working away from home across numerous site locations throughout the UK



Desirable



* Relevant HR Qualification - preferably CIPD qualified

* Experience of working within a unionised environment and / or of collective consultation processes

* Proven experience of working in a large transient fast paced business with diverse needs

* Experience of working in diverse and multi-disciplined company



Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

Job Type Temporary

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Administrator Jobs,HR Advisor Jobs,HR Generalist Jobs

Salary £26000 to £26000 Per year

Apply Apply Now