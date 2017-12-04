HR Adviser

Company AFW UK

Location Aberdeen, Scotland

About the Role:

WorleyParsons is looking to recruit a HR Advisor based in Aberdeen for a duration of 6 months.

Purpose / Role

Provide an integrated HR service aligned to achieving business objectives while effectively representing the HR function and WorleyParsons values. Areas of responsibility will extend across UK and international work locations. Contribute to and support the business unit and HR function, as an integral member of each, in the achievement of objectives linked to business strategy, growth and development.

Prime responsibilities and duties



* Coordinate HR Systems implementation with respect to job mapping and payroll interfaces

* Facilitate and support project integration for personnel who are new to the project through effective project induction and support to both the team and to the individual in order that they can quickly deliver on business requirements and add value in the role / project.

* Support and manage termination and redundancy situations via effective manpower planning through gaining information from and working closely with the project and function. Facilitate this in line with best practice and legislation in order to effectively manage personnel through this process while supporting line management and recognising business needs.

* Facilitate effective and quick engagement of all new personnel into the business and through transfers onto new projects through effective open and honest two way communication in order that client and business requirements are satisfied through value adding delivery and effective induction.

* Initiate and facilitate absence management with relevant line management in order that personnel return to work as quickly as possible or support the individual to exit the business as appropriate Manage and support business in redundancy, grievance and discipline investigations, hearings and appeals in order to minimise risk to the business via provision of pragmatic advice and support which satisfies appropriate legislation and business requirements while recognising best practice.

* Lead and support the development and integration of robust performance management systems with the purpose of providing the business with the tools, advice and support required to manage and retain a high calibre team of core and ad hoc personnel who satisfy the needs of the business and its planned growth.

* Take responsibility for assisting management with reviewing the performance of their team.

* Facilitate interim review of terms and conditions in a timely manner while supporting and encouraging managers to consider value added by their teams in order that WorleyParsons retains and develops talent towards meeting business objectives.

* Contribute HR sections of bid documents which satisfy best practice and legal requirements and which are aligned to client needs and which are in line with WorleyParsons's growth strategy.

* Support the HR team in responsibilities and projects as directed, providing focal point in the absence of HR Business Partners, team leads and management in order to provide a streamlined service to the business and maintain the profile and standards of the HR function.

* Participate in offshore visits where required in order to represent the HR function and WorleyParsons, providing a united message offshore with the client as required, in order to establish and maintain relationships with offshore based personnel and to provide an integrated client facing service.

* Demonstrate and promote the principles of WorleyParsons's Safety Essentials at all times. Lead safety principles within the business, particularly within the HR function and challenge unsafe activities both onshore and offshore.

* Active participation in the Primary HR Emergency Response rota and responsibilities to ensure duty of care to employees and contractors and efficient delivery of support to WorleyParsons's clients in this area.

Skills/Qualifications



* CIPD Member

* Appropriate HR Degree

* Employee relations experience

* TUPE

* Lead Redundancy meetings

Job Type Contract

Category HR%2C Recruitment and Training Jobs

Sub_Category HR Advisor Jobs

Apply Apply Now