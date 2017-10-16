Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Major Oil and Gas Operating Company based in central Aberdeen require a HR Administrator for an immediate start.



Candidates must have strong Excel experience and previous knowledge of working in a busy HR environment.



Contract duration will be until the end of 2017 and candidates must ideally be available for an immediate start



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916733









Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

