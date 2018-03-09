Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of HR Administrator, based in Aberdeen.

MAIN DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintenance of people data in SAP

Creating and issuing contracts and letters

Filing employee and contractor documentation

Ensuring the timely and accurate input of monthly payroll information

Minute taking during meetings

Ensures compliance with all relevant functional policies, process and procedures

Performs administrative functions including routine reports and correspondence

Delivery of HR induction for new employees

Communicates directly with employees and with the wider HR Team

Required to perform basic numerical calculations

Other additional administrative duties as required to support the HR team

SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Educated to Higher, HND or equivalent level

Excellent general administration skills with strong attention to detail

Good communication skills, both written and oral

Demonstrates a good level of initiative with the ability to identify and highlight potential issues in advance of problems arising

Able to prioritise a challenging workload and manage customer expectations accordingly

Able to work with highly confidential information, deliver with discretion and maintain the trust and confidence of client groups

Previous experience of SAP, or similar people management system desirable

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, SharePoint and PowerPoint

Proactive, flexible in approach and customer focussed

Experience of working in an HR environment, desired but not essential

Contract position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 918456.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

