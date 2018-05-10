HMO Housing - Environmental Health

Company Vivid Resourcing

We are looking for an Experienced EHO for a Position within a housing team at a Local Authority in the South East

Following a rise in the number of HMOs over the last decade, and in preparation for new licensing legislation in October there is a chance to join the Housing Standards team with work focussing on HMOs. This post will target those that require a license along with bringing non licensable HMOs up to standard.

The position itself is a rolling 12 month contract of 37 hour weeks. the LA does provide flexi hours and the possibility to condense the week to 4 days.

If this role sounds interesting or you would like to hear more about the position please call Elliott Larsen - 0161 4137 290

