About the Role:
HiL Test Engineer - West Midlands - Contract
As HIL test engineer, you will be responsible for the maintenance and extension of the HiL system (electronic hardware + plant models) and development/execution of automated test cases for all electronic control units and systems. Preferred Experience
* Demonstrable experience maintaining a dSPACE HiL system (hardware/reconfiguration and plant models)
* Creation of test specifications (in word/excel) from requirements documents and existing systems.
* Configuration and test case/script generation (AutomationDesk/ControlDesk/Python) on dSPACE HiL systems (Scalexio)
Key Skills
* Interest in embedded
* Matlab/Simulink - 3+ years
* dSPACE HIL systems - 2+ years
* Office Tools
