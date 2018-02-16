Company Progressive GE

Location Syracuse

About the Role:

Job Title: Help Desk Analyst

Location: NY USA 13202

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high possibility for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

To take phone calls from the field on IT incidents being raised via the FFHD (Field Force Help Desk) and provide the next level of support, and improve resolving IT issues during first point of contact with the help desk.

Utilizing the Service Now tool to manage and record incident report to resolution.

* Utilize tools and systems access to resolve field engineer user issues wherever possible at the first point of contact.* Provide field engineer users with an excellent level of customer service keeping them informed of progress of issue resolution and setting customer expectations correctly.* Windows Certification and experience in support both Windows and iOS based machines.* Knowledge Base - create and attach Knowledge Base articles, view and edit Knowledge navigation.* Add/modify/delete users, groups and roles* Password and license management

**Help desk operates Monday-Friday 07:00-19:00 (excluding holidays) so will work on a shift rotation basis

