Heavy Equipment Operator

This position reports directly to the Mining Supervisor. All duties are performed in a work-safe manner; plant safety rules are followed and individual works as a team member.

Mobile operators are given primary responsibility of performing all plant and quarry tasks that require the use of heavy mobile equipment. The associated equipment of the limestone quarry and the plant equipment are also considered equipment to be operated through mobile operators.



HSEQ:

* Comply with HSEQ, legislative and functional requirements

* Report all HSEQ incidents

* Comply with our clients HSEQ Management System

* Comply with the requirements of our clients Disciplinary Code

* Comply with the Emergency Preparedness and Response Procedure requirements

* Comply with PPE requirement.

Function:

* Operate all heavy equipment in a safe and efficient way according to all relevant

* Perform daily safety and maintenance checks

* Report to the supervisor any incidents encountered on the site

* Follow all applicable traffic laws

* Inspect their equipment before and after the trip, and record any defects they find

* Keep a log of their activities

* Report serious mechanical problems to the appropriate personnel

* Keep their truck and associated equipment clean and in good working order

* Ensure heavy equipment is safely and securely stored

* Participate in routine maintenance

* Practice workplace safety.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Required Work Experience:

minimum of 3 to 5 years of related experience with heavy equipment's.

* Previous open pit / surface mining experience or experience with large mobile equipment is preferred.



Required License: valid driver's license



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

