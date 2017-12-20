About the Role:
Worley Parsons is currently recruiting for a Head of Payroll to be based in either our Aberdeen or Darlington office on a fixed term 12 months contract.
This role will reportin directly to Worley Parsons Business Service Director to support with the insourcing and set of a new payroll system.
Aims & objectives
* Deliver monthly and weekly (North Sea O&G offshore & site) accurately and on time
* Develop and lead payroll team during- initially -a time of change and integration
* Control manage and stabilise system and process changes including payroll systems upgrade and integration with Oracle.
* Build relationships and liaise with key stakeholders to assure robust processes and data transfer between payroll, time, and HR
* Assure regulatory compliance
* Develop and deliver KPIs for discussion with key stakeholders
Responsibilities
* Supervise the monthly and weekly payroll teams
* Process the payroll accurately and on time
* Reconcile the P35 on a monthly basis and assist in year end procedures
* Ensure all returns to internal and external agencies are processed within the correct time constraints
* Prepare payroll journals for posting to the general ledger
* Maintain the pay rates within the payroll system
* Responsible for the PDR's, training and the day to day contact for employee issues within payroll
* Maintain payroll procedure files and delegation of authority files
* Assist with the implementation of the new payroll system
* Continuous improvement of KPI's and ensuring all deadlines are met in line with service level agreements
Attributes
* Experience as payroll manager, including significant experience of North Sea O&G offshore payrolls
* Sound knowledge of regulations
* Proven system skills including ideally knowledge of ERP systems
* Proven ability to lead and inspire a team through a period of change
* Ability to interact and inspire confidence in key stakeholders (such as HR and Finance).