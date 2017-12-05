Head of HSE & Security (Interim 3 months)

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd

About the Role:

Our client is a national Energy company who are currently looking for a Head of HSE & Security on a 3 month interim basis for one of their business units specialising in energy distribution.DESCRIPTIONThe successful applicant will manage 15 people across two teams which cater for both the Safety and Security of their power generation assets as well as the safety of the buildings.The candidate will help support the safe design, construction and operation of a broad range of energy assets including combined cycle gas turbine power stations, grid scale battery storage, CHP packaging facilities and customer CHP plants.RESPONSIBILITIESSupport the respective business unit Directors, providing expert advice in helping them to deliver best practice and manage incidents and reporting.Provide strong leadership and proactive support to the operational leaders; setting the direction, formulating HSE plans, and supporting asset and project leaders with their implementationLead key improvement projects, including control of work and process safety risk managementEnsure appropriate governance of HSE matters across the business including maintenance of the HSE Management Systems and transparent reportingKeep abreast of legislative change and ensure that operating assets and projects are legally compliant and in line with industry best practiceDevelop, support and inspire the UK HSE teamAct as a key member of the wider HSES community, supporting the delivery of company wide initiatives, influencing HSES strategy and promoting best practiceREQUIREMENTSEducated to degree level or equivalent.Professional HSE qualification (CMIOSH or equivalent)Track record of setting strategic direction with the ability to influence and embed an HSE agenda at all levels of the organisation.Experience of operating in project and operational phases of the asset lifecycle.Experience of technical HSE functions (e.g. environment, process safety, risk & assurance).Strong interpersonal, influencing and relationship management skills. Able to inspire and lead others without line management authority.Extensive knowledge of UK HSE systems, practices and legislation with good knowledge of mechanical/electrical standards as well as experience of working in a variety of Customer facilitiesExtensive knowledge of customer site energy construction projects from a HSE perspectiveAbility to evaluate and interpret legislative requirements and advice/influence accordingly.