Head of HSE

Company 
Ably Resources
Location 
Malaysia,Far East
Posted on 
Friday, April 13, 2018 - 6:24am

About the Role:

ABLY RESOURCES, in association with an offshore engineering client, are looking for a HEAD OF HSE to be based in MALAYSIA.

Based in the nation's capital of Kuala Lumpur, but naturally with offshore travel, this is a one-year renewable contract opportunity for a professional seeking career progression and professional development.

The minimum requirements associated with the role include;

*At least 15 years of experience within Oil & Gas/Shipping
*Previous exposure within Oil Tankers, Products Tankers and/or FSO
*Familiar with both Operations & Projects ends of projects

Due to Work Permit/VISA restrictions, candidates must be eligible to work unsupported in Malaysia.

Please send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs
Sub_Category 
HSE Manager Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
639951