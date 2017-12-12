Head of Assets - 6 Months - Local Council - Central London - Ou

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location London,Greater London,England

About the Role:

My client, a London based Council, is looking to appoint a Head of Assets on a 6 month contract to assist in the operational delivery of the management service and provide value asset investments. The successful applicant will be supporting the Director of Assets yet will also be expected to work autonomously.

Skills and Requirements

* Devise financial plans and budget for the new year* Chartered or highly qualified surveyor* Manage a team of estates and property managers* Identify areas of Risk and have an in-depth knowledge of building compliance

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

