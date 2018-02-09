Hardware Engineer - Austria - 12 Months

Company Vivid Resourcing

About the Role:

A global Semiconductor client of mine is looking for a number of hardware engineers to join them on a contract basis at their site in Austria for 12 months.

Main Responsibilities:

* Develop mechanical solutions as part of a test solution for manufacturing components of such products as Xbox, Kinect, Surface, Band, HoloLens, etc.* Design, integrate, debug, document, qualify, and support those solutions through an entire product development lifecycle* Partner with internal and external (suppliers) teams to develop mechanical / system solutions. Leverage existing solutions as appropriate* Travel to factory location domestically and internationally to support test equipment.

Key Requirements:

* BS in Materials, Mechanical, Electrical, or Manufacturing processes, or equivalent* 3-5 years of work experience* Excellent communication, teamwork, and documentation skills* Experience in Clean Room facilities* Experience in metrology of micron and sub-micron mechanical systems* Experience in common practices of semiconductor handling processes* Proficiency with Mechanical CAD programs such as PTC Creo/Pro-E, Solidworks* Proficiency with Statistical analysis methods and tools preferred* Experience delivering solutions for high-volume production is preferred* Experience in mechatronic design (motion, vision, sensors) a plus* System (Electrical and Mechanical) knowledge a plus* System (Electrical and Mechanical) knowledge a plus* Ability to troubleshoot to root cause and solve complex problems.

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 months

Location: Austria

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)



