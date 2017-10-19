Graduate Project Manager

Company Fircroft

The Role:

Graduates looking for a role in Project Management would be ideal for this position. Our client has a rolling program of multiple minor works across several rail stations throughout Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.



The role includes:



- Completing Minor Works across a number of Railway Stations

- Interfacing with the client, including face-to-face meetings to give updates on projects.

- Contracts Administration

- Cost Control



Ideal Candidate:



- A graduate with a relevant Project Management qualification

- Would look at someone looking to move from Quantity Surveying into Project Management

- Experience working within Construction or Rail sectors.



The Company:

Are you looking for a role in Project Management? Based in Liverpool City Centre, our client offers a range of consultancy services to clients within the Construction industry, in particular Rail. For this role, training and development are key and further professional development is on offer.



About Fircroft:

