Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Graduate Mechanical Engineer, based in Westhill, Aberdeenshire

Responsibilities will include:

Product Development

Interface with customers to be better understand customer needs

Develop product requirements

Perform calculations including FEA analyses to validate product performance

Sales and manufacturing support

Development and harmonisation of engineering systems, codes of practice and engineering standards

Work in accordance with systems engineering principles and released engineering processes

Produce engineering documentations for product lines/designs

Checking drawings, for dimensional accuracy, tolerances and presentation

Interaction with production/quality/stores/purchasing departments to ensure that parts and builds are as per the design

Develop skills and knowledge to become a Product Specialist for the Company

Liaise with fabrication workshop during the course of a project

Maintain product and Company reputation by complying with government regulations

Contribute to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Education / Qualifications

Essential:

Degree qualified in Mechanical Engineering.

Technical Competencies

Essential:

FEA including non-linear analysis capability

MathCAD and excellent understanding of fundamental engineering principles

Desirable

Materials knowledge

Experience

Essential:

Product design including design for manufacturing.

Previous experience in working in teams

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919055

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Mechanical Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now