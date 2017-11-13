Graduate Design HSE Engineer

Company Wood

Location Reading,Berkshire,England

About the Role:

The purpose of this role is to join our team of Design HSE engineers taking responsibility for Design Safety / Environmental Engineering issues and deliverables on projects at all stages of the design phase.

The deadline for applications is 31st December 2017.

Key Elements of the Graduate Programme:

* Accredited training with quarterly development reviews for the first two years followed by two additional years of career development leading towards chartership and more senior roles* Each graduate is assigned a mentor (chartered engineer), a departmental line manager and an HR graduate development Advisor to ensure they are supported in their personal and professional development to gain chartered status* Exposure to a variety of projects to ensure well rounded development* From the beginning there is hands-on involvement working on projects with the opportunity to develop skills by working alongside experienced engineers* There are opportunities for site placements in the UK and overseas during a graduate's first few years with the company

As a Graduate Design Safety Engineer or Environmental Engineer you will be involved in undertaking Design HSE activities on our current projects in the refining, chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, GTL and LNG sectors. Design Safety Engineers and Environmental Engineers are typically involved in all stages of project development from the initial concept phase, through basic design and plant definition to detailed design, construction and plant. This will include preparing Design HSE deliverables, primarily during FEEDs and the Detailed Design phase of projects, writing HSE plans and philosophies, conducting studies and risk assessments, both qualitative and quantitative, and participating in HAZOPs and HAZID/ENVID reviews.

About Wood:



As one of the world's leading engineering, project management and consultancy companies, we deliver solutions for clients in the upstream oil & gas, midstream & LNG, refining, petrochemicals & chemicals, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, mining & minerals, renewable, nuclear & conventional power, water and transport industries. With over a century of industry experience, we have a global perspective and an unrivalled reputation.



Our reputation for safely delivering quality projects on time and on budget is well recognised in the industries we serve. We have proven expertise in managing large, complex projects, a global reach and long-standing international presence, strong relationships with our clients and cutting-edge processes and technologies.



What that means to you is the opportunity to experience a real variety of projects, working with people from different cultures. You'll work closely with our clients and be part of a global team, committed to achieving outstanding results in a stimulating and quality-driven environment.

Wood is a global leader in the delivery of project, engineering and technical services to energy and industrial markets. We operate in more than 60 countries, employing around 55,000 people, with revenues of over $11 billion. We provide performance-driven solutions throughout the asset life-cycle, from concept to decommissioning across a broad range of industrial markets including the upstream, midstream and downstream oil & gas, chemicals, environment and infrastructure, power & process, clean energy, mining and general industrial sectors. We strive to be the best technical services company to work with, work for and invest in.

Job Type Permanent

Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs

Sub_Category HSE Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now