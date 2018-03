Governance Lead (Supply Chain Management)

Company Ably Resources

Location Malaysia,Far East

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Engineering Administrator Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 637967

ABLY RESOURCES are seeking a GOVERNANCE LEAD to be based in MALAYSIA.Our client - a leading Oil & Gas engineering organisation - are investing in this capacity to work within the Supply Chain Management department of their Kuala Lumpur office.This is a permanent position associated with a basic salary and staff benefits, plus long-term stability and career progression.The GOVERNANCE LEAD will be responsible for the cross-function coordination of the development and enhancement of guidelines, practices, processes and governance structure, including policies, procedures.Requirements associated with this role include, but aren't limited to;*At least 10 years of experience within Business Operations and/or Procurement*At least A BSc, preferably in Business Administration, Finance, Supply Chain, etc.* Expertise in Quality Management, Compliance and/or Audit*Familiarity with Governance Policies, Guidelines & ProcessesPlease send CVs in Word format to jonathan.reddin@ablyresources.com