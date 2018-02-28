Global Rotating Equipment Expert - Gearbox

Company Fircroft

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

The Role:

Operates as a Global Rotating Equipment engineering expert as part of the Rotating Equipment group in Asset Center of Technology. Provides technical support and leading recommendations to SABIC affiliates and projects on Gearboxes (as used in large turbomachine trains), reciprocating and screw compressor drives, extruders, agitators and material handling equipment.



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

* Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering.

* Any specialization in the field of gear design and manufacture would be a preferred qualification

* 15+ years of experience in areas related to Rotating Equipment, preferably in hydrocarbon industry

* Knowledge and hands on experience in all types of gearboxes used in large turbomachine trains, reciprocating and screw compressor drives, extruders, agitators and material handling equipment.

* In depth understanding of condition monitoring technologies for above mentioned type of gearboxes.

* Experience related Design/Engineering/Technical support group with a major Gearbox OEM would be an added qualification.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Chemical / Process Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

