Global Procurement Manager (Balance of Plant)

About the Role:
Cathcart Energy is currently recruiting for a Global Procurement Manager (m/f) Balance of Plant to join a leading and manufacturer of onshore wind turbines in the multi-megawatt class, based in Hamburg, Germany.
Responsibilities
* Negotiate Balance of Plant services (civil & electrical) for the turnkey elements of wind farms globally
* Negotiate and source construction services
* Conduct pre-qualifications and supplier audits as well as negotiate quality assurance agreements
* Achieve the optimum combination of quality, delivery, and price
* Develop, coordinate and implement sourcing strategies
* Work with other departments such as Tender- & Turnkey Management, Project Management, Engineering- and Legal department.
* Contribute actively in the development of projects in new markets
* Develop and implement standard sourcing tools for sourcing of BOP services
* As a Global Sourcing Manager (Balance of Plant) you will be a member of the Global Sourcing team and report the Group Lead Strategic Sourcing CI & BoP.
Your Profile
* Bachelor's or Master's degree as civil engineer or electrical engineer with a strong commercial background and experience
* Several years of technical and economical experience as Strategic Sourcing Manager
* Several years of experience in sourcing of construction related services
* Fluent in English. German, Spanish and/or Portuguese is an advantage
* Strong capability to develop and negotiate tailor-made construction contracts together with the contract manager
* Proven negotiation and communication skills
* Flexibility in achieving the project's targets
* Ability to work with different business cultures
* Willingness to travel abroad
Our client offers a challenging job, an excellent learning environment and opportunities for career development at a world's leading wind turbine manufacturer. You will become part of a highly professional environment in a growing industry. An attractive salary and benefits package are included.
If you are interested or would like to find out more information about the role "Global Procurement Manager (m/f) Balance of Plant" please get in touch with Sabrina Hickl in Hamburg on +49 40 368 811 990