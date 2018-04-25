Global Procurement Manager (Balance of Plant)

Company Cathcart Energy

About the Role:

Cathcart Energy is currently recruiting for a Global Procurement Manager (m/f) Balance of Plant to join a leading and manufacturer of onshore wind turbines in the multi-megawatt class, based in Hamburg, Germany.

Responsibilities

* Negotiate Balance of Plant services (civil & electrical) for the turnkey elements of wind farms globally* Negotiate and source construction services* Conduct pre-qualifications and supplier audits as well as negotiate quality assurance agreements* Achieve the optimum combination of quality, delivery, and price* Develop, coordinate and implement sourcing strategies* Work with other departments such as Tender- & Turnkey Management, Project Management, Engineering- and Legal department.* Contribute actively in the development of projects in new markets* Develop and implement standard sourcing tools for sourcing of BOP services* As a Global Sourcing Manager (Balance of Plant) you will be a member of the Global Sourcing team and report the Group Lead Strategic Sourcing CI & BoP.

Your Profile

* Bachelor's or Master's degree as civil engineer or electrical engineer with a strong commercial background and experience* Several years of technical and economical experience as Strategic Sourcing Manager* Several years of experience in sourcing of construction related services* Fluent in English. German, Spanish and/or Portuguese is an advantage* Strong capability to develop and negotiate tailor-made construction contracts together with the contract manager* Proven negotiation and communication skills* Flexibility in achieving the project's targets* Ability to work with different business cultures* Willingness to travel abroad

Our client offers a challenging job, an excellent learning environment and opportunities for career development at a world's leading wind turbine manufacturer. You will become part of a highly professional environment in a growing industry. An attractive salary and benefits package are included.

If you are interested or would like to find out more information about the role "Global Procurement Manager (m/f) Balance of Plant" please get in touch with Sabrina Hickl in Hamburg on +49 40 368 811 990

