About the Role:
A large oil and gas operator in the Houston area is looking to bring on a GIS Developer for a six month project.
Location: Houston, TX
Rate: *negotiable based off experience*
Schedule: M-F (40 hour work week)
Contract: 6 month project (extension available)
Requirements:
* Minimum 7 years experience in Oil and Gas
* Minimum 5 years experience as a GIS Developer
* Minimum 5 years experience in Upstream (preferably exploration) Petroluem industry experience
* Bachelors Degree in Geography, Geology, or another related field
* Experience using ArcGIS and ESRI
Job Description:
* Update, repair and create data maintenance scripts
* Develop prototypes for Java Script web map applications and carry to completion
* Build custom GIS web applicaitons using ArcGIS API for Java Script
* Building ASP.NET MVC web applications and web API REST-ful services
* Publishing and managing map services in ArcGIS servers
