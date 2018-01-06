Company Fircroft

Location Calgary

About the Role:

The Role:

The GIS Analyst will have the responsibility:



Knowledge of pipeline data management, pipeline integrity, PODS database model, and historical records research are all considered assets.

1 - 4 years GIS and/or pipeline integrity experience required. Engineering degree or related experience considered an asset.

Working knowledge of ESRI ArcGIS software is required.



About Fircroft:

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Architectural Jobs

