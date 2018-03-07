Company NES Global Talent

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category IT%2C Communications Jobs

Sub_Category Systems Analyst Jobs

Salary £1500 to £2000 Per week

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 637312

NES are actively looking for a GIS Analyst for an Operator client in Aberdeen.JOB DIMENSIONS:Support the company in Geographical data management, and elaboration of cartographic documents significant confidentiality and security constraints because of the activity related to the criticity of some data.High evolution domain, requiring a permanent adaptation around methodologies and competences.Accountabilities:Demonstrate personal commitment to the company’s SHE policy.Produce complex regional cartographic thematic maps or location maps from various sources of data, ensuring the quality representation and understanding of the information.Ensure procedures, rules (attributes, workflows, standards, confidentiality) are applied to reduce costs and adherence to the deadlines.Ensure the integrity, organization, security and availability of cartographic documents and Geographical information.MAIN ACTIVITIES:Produce cartographic documents and location maps, using the right geodetic system and recommended representation standards for all customer community.Manage Geographical information for the entire subsidiary: importing, organizing, QC, formatting, WEB publishing for availability, or exporting and conditioning the data for preservation.Apply procedures, standards and rules (naming convention, workflows, and confidentiality) to ensure data flow quality and access to the information.Perform searches and provide or produce inventories of the relevant Geographical information and data.Organize the quality control operations in both reference and study databases by using dedicated tools.Control the databases integrity (reference, studies), permanent update with incoming data and availability of the data.Apply methodologies and processes, ensuring the integrity of newly acquired maps, studies & other geodata.Execute various geodetic or topography calculations (coordinates conversions, surface calculations)Conduct complex GIS regional cartographic studies following applicable procedures, rules and adherence to deadlines.Contribute to the evolution of the cartographic and Geographical Information environment; proposing best practices in order to optimize workflow efficiency.REQUIREMENTS:Degree in Geosciences / Geographical Information Systems with experience within Oil & Gas industry.Good technical skills in Geographical Information Systems, cartographic tools and data modelling (ESRI software, FME), Geodesy, and general knowledge in 3 G métiers data computing.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.