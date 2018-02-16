Company Progressive GE

Location Plymouth Meeting

About the Role:

GIS ADMINISTRATOR

Location: Plymouth Meeting Pennsylvania 19462

Employment Type: 9-month contract

(With high possibility for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Position Requirements

Responsible for the full life cycle of the applications, including analysis, development, and general support.

* Work with IT partners to act as a liaison with the business, service provider, vendor, and other stakeholders to ensure GIS applications and initiatives are supported.* Creates detailed requirement specifications. Execute changes and fixes in collaboration with the business and vendor.* Develop and maintain system documentation and code repository.

Required Skills

* Comprehensive knowledge of principles, practices, terminology, and trends in GIS and related technologies.* Experience administering and developing with GIS tools and applications* ESRI ArcGIS & FME experience are required.* Oracle, PL/SQL, Python, .Net and other development tools.* Experience with Intergraph GTechnology, GE Smallworld, and Bentley Microstation a plus.* GIS Utility experience desirable.* Project Management and Business Analysis skills a plus.

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

Job Type Contract

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category GIS and Remote Sensing Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now