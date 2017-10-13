Geosteerer

About the Role:
The Role:
Duties: Geosteer 4-6 drilling rigs simultaneously.
Responsible for:
* Setting up Geosteering software.
o PetroSteer, StarSteer, SES or TerraVu Experience is a requirement.
* Landing and steering wells within 5' of desired target
o Petra/Petrel experience is helpful, but not required. Must show a proficiency for doing hand calculations and spread sheets for landing.
* Generating and Communicating target changes,
o Following standard formats and protocols.
o We have templates for almost everything.
* Preparing daily reporting materials,
o Once a day, a series of screenshots to prepare the Geologists and engineers for their morning meeting with the Rigs.
* Importing data, Linking to WITSML and troubleshooting data Issues.
* Troubleshooting software and computing issues.
* Interacting closely with Directional Drillers, Ops Geologists and Engineers.
o Providing direct communication to directional Drillers
o Provide information to and seek feedback from Operations Geologists about uncertainties or critical operations within a well.
* Presenting problems as Process improvement opportunities.
o Contribute to any lookbacks or after action reviews.
* Always being on time for the handover for your shift.
* Having a great attitude.
* Using any down time to provide process improvement.
* Strong Excell and outlook experience is a requirement.
- Geosteer Onshore Unconventional wells using TerraVu, Petrosteer or other software to within 3' of the prescribed stratigraphic window.
- Work directly with the Real Time Center DD's to ensure wells are drilled in the targets.
- Work shifts of 2 weeks on/off 12 hours shifts and be available to work alternating day/night shifts.
- Must be able to follow standard work practices and decision matrices.
- Must have excellent communication skills and be comfortable elevating issues and having all problems visible.
- Support additional Geological projects by capturing and analysing additional data, documenting processes and providing input to improve the standard work.
