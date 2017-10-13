Geosteerer

Company Fircroft

Location Houston

About the Role:

The Role:

Duties: Geosteer 4-6 drilling rigs simultaneously.



Responsible for:

* Setting up Geosteering software.

o PetroSteer, StarSteer, SES or TerraVu Experience is a requirement.

* Landing and steering wells within 5' of desired target

o Petra/Petrel experience is helpful, but not required. Must show a proficiency for doing hand calculations and spread sheets for landing.

* Generating and Communicating target changes,

o Following standard formats and protocols.

o We have templates for almost everything.

* Preparing daily reporting materials,

o Once a day, a series of screenshots to prepare the Geologists and engineers for their morning meeting with the Rigs.

* Importing data, Linking to WITSML and troubleshooting data Issues.

* Troubleshooting software and computing issues.

* Interacting closely with Directional Drillers, Ops Geologists and Engineers.

o Providing direct communication to directional Drillers

o Provide information to and seek feedback from Operations Geologists about uncertainties or critical operations within a well.

* Presenting problems as Process improvement opportunities.

o Contribute to any lookbacks or after action reviews.

* Always being on time for the handover for your shift.

* Having a great attitude.

* Using any down time to provide process improvement.

* Strong Excell and outlook experience is a requirement.





- Geosteer Onshore Unconventional wells using TerraVu, Petrosteer or other software to within 3' of the prescribed stratigraphic window.

- Work directly with the Real Time Center DD's to ensure wells are drilled in the targets.

- Work shifts of 2 weeks on/off 12 hours shifts and be available to work alternating day/night shifts.

- Must be able to follow standard work practices and decision matrices.

- Must have excellent communication skills and be comfortable elevating issues and having all problems visible.

- Support additional Geological projects by capturing and analysing additional data, documenting processes and providing input to improve the standard work.



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Geosciences Jobs

Sub_Category Geoscientist Jobs

Apply Apply Now