Geomatic Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
* Assist / Lead Project Management which shall include but not be limited to
o Exploration Seismic Surveys
o Pipeline Route and Platform / Rig Site Surveys
o Drilling Rig and Construction Barge Positioning
o Field Development Activities
o Underwater Inspection Surveys
* Lead QA/QC on Geomatic data collection
* Prepare operational reports
* Evaluate and comment on reports
* Curate data and document control
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* Minimum 3-5 years experience in Geomatic data collection and evaluation, with 2 years cumulative experience in fieldwork. The experience shall be concentrated in marine navigation for construction, drilling and high-resolution seismic investigation related to petroleum exploration and production, but may also have a non-oil sector component. Exposure to Geotechnical work will be a plus.
* Previous work experience should be local to regional in geographic scope and should include some time as a core team member on project management teams and assistant to a party chief on field geophysical QC teams.
* Must be familiar with the use of computers and computer peripherals, the industry standard application software and the specialized software used within Geomatic Engineering Group.
* Must have considerable experience working with AutoCAD and ArcGIS in reviewing and/or producing wide range of maps and engineering drawings.
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Recognized BSc degree in Geomatic Engineering (Land or Hydrographic Surveying)
* Good understanding of principles related to high-precision GPS positioning, geodesy, cartography, geographic information systems (GIS) and spatial data management and QA/QC.
* Good command of English in both oral and written communication. For Thai applicant, TOEIC score more than 850.
* Good interpersonal skill.
* Positive attitude. Good professional ethics and conduct.
